SpaceX Might Attempt Significant Demonstration For NASA On Next Starship Launch: Report

Elon Musk‘s rocket manufacturing company SpaceX might attempt a noteworthy demonstration for NASA on its next Starship launch.

What Happened: A NASA official announced plans on Monday for a “propellant transfer demonstration” during the forthcoming Starship flight, reported CNBC. However, these plans are not final and could potentially change.

The demonstration would require the rocket to reach orbit, pushing SpaceX past its current milestones. Jimi Russell, a NASA spokesperson, stated, “NASA and SpaceX are reviewing options for the demonstration to take place during an integrated flight test of Starship and the Super Heavy rocket. However, no final decisions on timing have been made.”

The proposed “propellant transfer demonstration” is in line with a NASA "Tipping Point" contract, which SpaceX received in 2020 for $53.2 million. The contract aims at the development and testing of vital “Cryogenic Fluid Management” (CFM) technology for future moon and Mars missions, the report added.

The engines powering Starship use liquid methane and liquid oxygen. As per the NASA contract, SpaceX’s initial demonstration will involve the transfer of 10 metric tons of liquid oxygen between tanks within the Starship rocket, the report said.

Why It Matters: The Starship's second liftoff on Nov. 18 saw successful stage separation, but the booster experienced an explosion shortly afterward.

The spacecraft lost contact with SpaceX after reaching an altitude of nearly 150 kilometers, failing to complete the test launch's goal of a round-trip flight to space with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

Despite this setback, Flight 3 appears to be on the horizon.

“Starship Flight 3 hardware should be ready to fly in 3 to 4 weeks,” Musk wrote on X a day after the second launch.

