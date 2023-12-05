Biden Underscores Need For Victory In 2024, Says 'If Trump Wasn't Running, I'm Not Sure I'd Be Running'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden’s recent comments suggest that the potential candidacy of former President Donald Trump has significantly influenced his own decision to run for reelection.

What Happened: During a fundraiser in Boston, President Biden revealed that he might have chosen not to run for reelection if Trump wasn’t in the race, according to a CBS News report on Tuesday. Biden was quoted saying, “If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running. But we cannot let him win.”

A Biden campaign official confirmed to CBS News that the president’s comments reflect the campaign’s emphasis on the high stakes of the upcoming election. Biden’s remarks came as a surprise as he had previously referred to himself as a “transitional” candidate during the 2020 campaign, but never explicitly stated he would serve only one term.

See Also: New Poll Shows Trump Holds Edge Over Biden, But One Finding Should Sound Alarm For Both Candidates

Why It Matters: This back-and-forth between the two political heavyweights signals an intense and likely contentious 2024 Presidential campaign.

The results of recent polls indicate a close race between Biden and Trump, adding context to Biden’s recent comments. A Benzinga report noted that a Messenger/Harris online poll showed Trump leading Biden by 46% to 42%, while a Morning Consult survey showed Biden leading by a narrow margin of one percentage point.

Trump has been vocal in his criticism of Biden’s administration and has frequently challenged Biden’s cognitive abilities, as detailed in another Benzinga report. Furthermore, Trump has accused Biden’s administration of posing a threat to democracy, as reported by Benzinga.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Read Next: Jimmy Kimmel Takes On Trump’s ‘Jesus’ Claim: ‘You’re Going Straight To Hell’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.