Former National Security Council Official Accused Of Operating As An Alleged Agent For Cuba

Victor Manuel Rocha, a former U.S. State Department official, has been charged by the Justice Department for allegedly serving clandestinely as an agent for the Cuban government.

What Happened: The allegations claim that Rocha, a Miami resident, covertly aided Cuba in its intelligence-gathering efforts while working at the State Department for several years, Politico reported.

He is also accused of providing false information to maintain his secret mission and making false statements to obtain travel documents.

The Justice Department alleges that Rocha admitted his ties to the Cuban government when confronted by an undercover FBI agent within the last year, even referring to the U.S. as “the enemy.”

Rocha, 73, has been charged with conspiracy to act as an agent of the foreign government, acting as an agent of a foreign government and using a passport obtained by a false statement. He is expected to appear in court in Miami on Monday.

Rocha’s tenure included service on the National Security Council from 1994 and a stint as the U.S. ambassador to Bolivia between 2000 and 2002. His charges come amid investigations into other U.S. leaders for improper relationships with foreign countries.

“This action exposes one of the highest-reaching and longest-lasting infiltrations of the United States government by a foreign agent,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Image Credits – Shutterstock

