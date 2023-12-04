NIO Shares Global Infrastructure Deployment Numbers Including 20K Power Chargers

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Tesla’s Chinese rival NIO Inc. NIO announced a significant expansion of their global infrastructure.

What Happened: The updates were shared via a post on X on Monday by the electric vehicle maker, detailing the extent of NIO’s infrastructure developments.

As of Nov. 30, NIO has constructed 142 NIO Houses, 320 NIO Spaces, 315 NIO Service Centers, and 62 NIO Delivery Centers. Additionally, the company has established 2,217 Power Swap Stations, 3,485 Power Charger Stations, and 20,421 Power Chargers.

Why It Matters: The announcement follows the company’s recent 12.6% year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries in November, with a total of 15,959 vehicles delivered.

The company’s expanded infrastructure may be a contributing factor to this growth, providing more accessibility and convenience for NIO vehicle owners.

Year-to-date, NIO has delivered 142,026 vehicles, a substantial 33.1% increase year-over-year. The company’s continued dedication to infrastructure expansion could further propel its delivery numbers and overall market share.

