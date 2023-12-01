Trump's Niece Warns Her Uncle's 'Massive Ego And Zero Self-Control' Could Lead To Flouting Of Reimposed Gag Orders: 'Donald Is On Notice'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Following a New York appellate court upholding the limited gag order on Donald Trump imposed by Judge Arthur Engoron in the New York civil fraud trial, the former president’s niece, Mary Trump, said this is “so bad” for her uncle.

What Happened: The appellate court’s order prohibits Donald Trump from disparaging court staff, particularly Engoron’s principal law clerk, who has come under attack by the former president on social media, Mary Trump said in a substack post on Thursday.

Mary Trump, a psychologist, also noted that Donald Trump’s lawyer Christopher Krise‘s comments that “It’s a tragic day for the rule of law,” to which Engoron said, “It’s what it is.”

“These lawyers aren't doing Donald any favors – getting on Engoron's bad side won't make him any less likely to hold Donald accountable,” said the former president’s niece.

Why It’s Important: The gag order decision is so bad for Donald Trump, said Mary Trump. She also said, having known her uncle personally, she fully agreed with legal expert Joe Gallina‘s view that “Donald will be in jail very soon.”

Donald Trump’s “massive ego and insecurity” will make him unable to follow the order, Mary Trump said. “When he is under pressure, he has zero self-control,” she added.

The former president has already been fined twice for violating the gag order and has also been warned about possible imprisonment,” Mary Trump noted.

“If Judge Engoron actually enforces Donald's gag order ‘rigorously and vigorously,’ then Donald is on notice,” she said.

