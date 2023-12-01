Mark Cuban Puts An End To Presidential Bid Speculation

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban affirmed that he will not run for any elected office, putting an end to ongoing rumors about his potential presidential bid.

What Happened: Cuban told Axios he has no intention of stepping into the political arena.

Earlier this week, he also shared with NBC News that he has “no plans” to run for president in 2024.

Cuban, 65, has gained immense popularity since acquiring the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks in 2000. He is also a prominent figure on ABC’s “Shark Tank.” However, despite his visibility and the encouragement to run as a third-party candidate, Cuban has made it clear that his family “would disown” him if he ventured into politics.

Why It Matters: Speculation about Cuban’s political ambitions rose after reports emerged earlier this month about his plans to leave “Shark Tank” next year and sell his majority stake in the Mavericks. The potential deal, reportedly worth around $3.5 billion, is with the family that runs the Las Vegas Sands casino empire.

Cuban had previously hinted at a possible presidential run in 2020 as an independent candidate but had expressed serious doubts about doing so. With his latest comments, it seems any future political aspirations have been firmly ruled out.

