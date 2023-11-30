Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls DOJ Investigation Into Capitol Riots A 'War On Trump'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called the ongoing Department of Justice’s investigation against former president Donald Trump’s role in the Capitol riot a “war on Trump.”

What Happened: Greene, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, voiced her concerns via a post on X, formerly Twitter. She opined that the investigation is part of a larger effort to target Trump and his supporters.

“It truly is a war on Trump, and also anyone who supports Trump,” the Georgia Republican posted.

“Republicans must recognize the extreme nature of the politically weaponized DOJ and do everything we can to stop it!”

Why It Matters: In August, Trump was indicted by the DOJ on several counts, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. This was part of Special Counsel Jack Smith‘s investigation into the January 2021 Capitol riot. Trump has consistently denied these charges and claimed political persecution.

Greene emphasized that the actions of the DOJ were politically motivated. She urged Republicans to recognize this and take action to prevent it.

Greene’s post on X included a screenshot from a search warrant issued by United States Chief Judge Beryl Howell. The warrant was for information related to Trump’s now-defunct Twitter account, specifically user interactions with the account.

Trump’s Twitter account, followed by over 88 million users, was permanently suspended two days post the Capitol riot for “incitement of violence.” It was later restored after Elon Musk‘s $44 billion acquisition of the bird app.

