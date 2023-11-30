Nvidia CEO Says Artificial General Intelligence Could Be A Reality In Five Years: 'There's A Whole Bunch Of Things That We Can't Do Yet'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia Corp NVDA, projected that artificial general intelligence (AGI) could develop within the next five years.

What Happened: Huang made these remarks during the 2023 New York Times DealBook Summit. Huang defined AGI as a computer or software capable of executing tasks that require human-level intelligence, reported Business Insider.

When queried if AGI could create the chips Nvidia currently manufactures, Huang agreed. He further stated that today’s chips, including Nvidia’s H-100 chips, would be impossible without AI.

Despite acknowledging the rapid advancement of AI, Huang observed that it has not yet demonstrated surpassing complex human intelligence.

“There’s no question that the rate of progress is high. But there’s a whole bunch of things that we can’t do yet. This multi-step reasoning that humans are very good at, AI can’t do,” he said.

Huang’s forecast comes at a time when business leaders are voicing concerns about potential problems associated with AGI, such as the spread of fake news, cyberattacks, and unregulated development of technology.

