These In-Demand AI Jobs Pay Over $100,000 A Year And Can Be Done From Your Couch

Loading... Loading... Loading...

The number of job listings that mention artificial intelligence (AI) have soared alongside the rapid advancement of the technology this year. So have searches for AI-related jobs. Some positions are more in demand than others, so narrowing your search might help you land a new role.

What To Know: "On Indeed, searches for generative AI jobs have increased almost 4,000% in the last year, and job postings for these jobs are up 306% in the same period," said Trey Causey, head of responsible AI at Indeed.

According to CNBC, citing LinkedIn, the industries most aggressively looking to add AI roles include administrative and support services, professional services, retail and manufacturing. The top roles include data scientists, software engineers, data engineers, research scientists and product managers.

See Also: Make $250 An Hour Working From Home With This In-Demand Freelance Job: 'AI Can't Replace Creativity Yet'

Why It Matters: The report indicates that the average salaries for these roles are all greater than $100,000. Product managers have the highest average salary of the group at around $153,000 and data scientists have the lowest average salary of the group at about $127,000.

Another positive is that all the aforementioned jobs can be done remotely. That means, if you land one of these roles, you can work from the comfort of your own home.

If you don't have any technical skills, there are plenty of job listings out there seeking individuals with AI literacy. And demand for all sorts of AI-related roles is only going to increase as companies continue to race to implement AI into their workflows.

Read Next: 'ChatGPT Does 80% Of My Job' — How AI Enables People To Work Second And Third Jobs

Photo: Tung Nguyen from Pixabay.