Apple And Huawei Are Leading A Glass-Plastic Hybrid Shift In Smartphone Lenses

Ming-Chi Kuo, noted tech analyst, predicts that the glass-plastic hybrid lens will be the next big trend in the lens industry, following its adoption by Apple Inc. AAPL and Huawei.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Kuo took to Twitter to share his forecast about the future of the lens industry. He stated, “The glass-plastic hybrid lens will become a new key trend in the lens industry after the adoption of Apple and Huawei.”

Both Apple and Huawei, two of the world’s largest tech giants, have recently embraced the use of glass-plastic hybrid lenses in their devices.

As noted in his article, Largan and Sunny Optical are the leading manufacturers of glass-plastic hybrid lenses. Largan is more leveraged towards the smartphone lens business, while Sunny has a larger exposure to vehicle lenses. Largan has a lead over Sunny Optical in the glass-plastic hybrid lens market.

In addition to this, in-house glass lens production by Largan and Sunny offers design and profit advantages to smartphone manufacturers.

Huawei’s use of the 1G6P lens, costing less in mass production, and Sony's IMX989 in its 1-inch CIS highlight efficiency and high-standard production. The 1G6P lens outperforms the cheaper 8P lens in optical quality and deformation resistance, which is evident in high-end devices like the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Why It Matters: The shift towards these hybrid lenses by industry leaders like Apple and Huawei could significantly influence trends and production decisions in the tech industry. This move could potentially lead to widespread technology adoption by other companies, marking a new era in lens production.

Apple and Huawei’s adoption of these hybrid lenses suggests their potential for superior performance and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional lens materials.

If it takes off, this new trend could significantly reshape the lens industry and the broader tech sector in the coming years.

