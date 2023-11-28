Cyber Monday Deal Alert: Save $1,800 On Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro With M1 Max Chip

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc.'s AAPL 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max chip is available at an eye-watering discount of $1,800 during this Cyber Monday sale.

What Is The Deal: Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max chip is now available at $2,499 after a discount of $1,800 on B&H Photo, with no strings attached.

The deal is applicable on the 64GB RAM and 2TB SSD configuration in Space Gray color option.

Maxed-out memory and 2TB storage make this MacBook Pro a great option for multitasking and storing large amounts of data.

The M1 Max chip also provides ample power, making this MacBook Pro a great option for resource-intensive tasks like video editing.

MacBook Pro Features: This MacBook Pro sports a stunning 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It delivers a sustained brightness of 1,000 nits with HDR enabled and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits with HDR enabled.

The M1 Max chip on the MacBook Pro has a 10-core CPU and a whopping 32-core GPU. This is paired with 64GB of RAM and a 4TB SSD.

It is powered by a 100Wh battery that is rated to last up to 21 hours on a single charge, which makes it a good option if you want a powerful machine that can last nearly an entire day.

In terms of connectivity options, the 16-inch MacBook Pro has three Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3.

