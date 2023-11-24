Snag Apple Watch Ultra 2 For Record-Low $729.99 In Amazon's Black Friday Deal

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc AAPL released the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at its “Wonderlust” event in September to much fanfare.

While the device has some notable improvements over its predecessor, its price tag of $799 wasn’t something that all customers were enthusiastic about.

But don’t worry, that’s what Black Friday deals are for, so users can buy gadgets that are a bit more expensive than their budget limitations.

Benzinga has now spotted another Black Friday deal for you on Amazon.com Inc. AMZN — and this time, it’s a gadget you have been waiting to get your hands on.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $729.99

Earlier, Amazon dropped the Apple Watch Ultra 2’s price to $739, but it has now added a coupon that provides buyers an additional price reduction of $9.01.

This price drop is the lowest for Apple Watch Ultra 2 to date.

About Apple Watch Ultra 2: The Tim Cook-led company’s highest-end smartwatch is powered by the S9 SiP. The device also supports Siri on-device like the Apple Watch Series 9. Moreover, the smartwatch’s maximum display brightness goes up to 3,000 nits, making it far brighter than the first generation of Apple Watch Utra.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 can also function seamlessly in water at depths of up to 40 meters, as well as at 500 meters below and 9,000 meters above sea level. In addition, its battery life can last 36 hours on a full charge and extend to 72 hours in low-power mode.

However, if the price is still too much, you can try to get both Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 for free. Read this article to get all the details.

