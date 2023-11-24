Peloton's 'Turkey Burn' Event Faces Technical Glitches, CEO Apologizes

Loading... Loading... Loading...

In recent news, Peloton Interactive Inc.’s PTON annual Thanksgiving ride was plagued by technical issues, leading to an apology from the company’s CEO, Barry McCarthy.

As per a report from The Verge, Peloton’s 10th annual "Turkey Burn" event, which was set to break the Guinness World Record for the largest live cycling class, was unable to accommodate all attendees due to system overloads.

CEO Barry McCarthy expressed his disappointment over the technical failures. Despite the mishap, over 37,000 participants managed to join the event, though the exact number of those who couldn’t is yet unknown. “We let you down,” McCarthy admitted, explaining that the company’s technical infrastructure was simply overwhelmed by the number of members trying to join the ride.

Peloton’s status page confirmed “elevated errors with live classes” a few minutes after the event started, but it was resolved in some time. Some of the attendees who were able to join also reported experiencing technical issues during the live event.

For the members who missed out on the event, Peloton has made the class available on-demand via Instagram stories. An encore version of the Turkey Burn is also scheduled to start at 10 AM ET on Friday.

