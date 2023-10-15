Biden's Campaign War Chest Surpasses Entire Republican Field, Doubling Donald Trump's: 'We're In A Very Strong Position'

President Joe Biden appears more than ready to take on his next Republican challenger in the upcoming election — at least that's what his campaign funds suggest.

What Happened: Recent financial disclosures indicate that Biden's campaign war chest has surpassed that of the entire Republican field, including that of former President Donald Trump.

The Biden campaign's funds have more than doubled Trump's, a revelation that has sent ripples through political circles, reported Mediaite.

In the initial FEC report for the 2024 campaign, the Biden campaign disclosed a second-quarter take of $72 million and held $77 million in cash, surpassing Trump's fundraising by more than twice the amount.

While Trump's campaign has been vocal about its fundraising successes, the numbers tell a different story.

Biden's financial advantage could play a pivotal role in the upcoming election, providing his campaign with the resources needed for extensive outreach and advertising.

"We're in a very strong position," Mediaite quoted a source from the Biden camp saying.

In a press release titled "Biden-Harris Team Gathers a Bigger Campaign Fund Than the Entire MAGA Field Combined," Biden-Harris proudly declared, "Today, Team Biden-Harris announced that it raised more than $71 million in the third quarter of 2023 — on par with the Q2 haul — demonstrating continued strong support and enthusiasm for the President and Vice President’s reelection campaign."

"The team is also reporting today that it has a historic nearly $91 million in cash on hand, the highest total amassed by any Democratic candidate in history at this point in the cycle. Team Biden-Harris’ Q3 fundraising is significantly more than any of the GOP 2024 campaigns, and the team’s cash-on-hand is widely expected to be more than the entire GOP field combined," the press statement added.

