Most Americans Say Biden And Trump Are Not 'Fit' For Presidency, According To Poll

Most Americans believe that President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are not "fit to serve another term" in the White House.

What Happened: According to a survey conducted by Yahoo! News, 55% of U.S. adults believe Biden is unfit for the presidency, and 53% said the same for Trump.

When asked for their reasons, 20% of Americans said Biden, 80, is "incompetent," 12% said he is "too old," 10% said he is "corrupt," 9% said he is "doing a bad job" and 3% said he is "dangerous."

The survey showed that more than 21% of those surveyed said Trump, 77, is "dangerous," 17% said he is "corrupt," 6% said he is "incompetent," 5% said "he did a bad job during his first term" and 2% said he is "too old."

Only 36% of respondents consider Trump, the current GOP front-runner, fit for another term as president, and 27% hold the same view for Biden. According to the survey, support for the candidates broadly corresponded with party alignment.

In a hypothetical rematch of the 2020 election, 47% of registered voters said they would support Biden, while 43% would favor Trump. Six percent said they were unsure of which candidate they would support, and 4% said they would vote for someone else.

According to the survey, Biden's job approval rate among registered voters is at 40%, the same percentage as those who "strongly disapprove" of him. More than half of registered voters — 54%, to be exact— disapprove of the job the president is doing.

Furthermore, 53% of registered Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents said they want Biden as the Democratic nominee, while 35% say they would rather have someone else lead the party.

However, 69% said they would back the president in their state's primary or caucus, 7% said they would back Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and 5% said they would vote for Marianne Williamson. Another 17% said they needed clarification.

If Trump is convicted of a severe crime, 60% of respondents said he should withdraw from the presidential race, while 27% said he should not.

An overwhelming 62% of Americans also asserted that, if found guilty, Trump should not be permitted to serve as president again, while only 24% said he should.

