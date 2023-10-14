In a recent earnings announcement, JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM’s CEO Jamie Dimon voiced concern about intensifying global threats, labeling these times as some of the most perilous in recent decades.

As reported by CNBC on Thursday, JPMorgan delivered robust profits for the third quarter, accompanied by Dimon’s cautionary statement on the world’s ongoing challenges.

Dimon highlighted the ongoing war in Ukraine and recent attacks by Hamas on Israel, warning of their potential impacts on global energy and food markets, trade and geopolitical relationships.

Moreover, he flagged the mounting national debt and “the largest peacetime fiscal deficits ever,” which he believes could sustain high inflation and interest rates.

"This may be the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades."

See Also: Jack Smith’s Latest Court Filing Reveals Prosecutors Know Why Trump Kept Classified Documents

The banking giant’s CEO also pointed to the Federal Reserve‘s moves to decrease its bond holdings, or “quantitative tightening,” as a factor that may limit market liquidity amidst stringent regulations.

Dimon has been alerting clients about the potential for interest rates not only to remain high, but also to surge significantly in the near future.

“While we hope for the best, we prepare the Firm for a broad range of outcomes so we can consistently deliver for clients no matter the environment,” Dimon stated.

JPMorgan Chase posted a profit of $13.15 billion, or $4.33 per share, for the third quarter, up 35% from a year ago. However, Dimon warned that the strong performance might not persist, largely attributed to net interest income and credit cost benefits.

Read Next: Trump’s Niece Says Her Uncle’s Supporters Know He’s A Fraud: ‘They Identify With The Fact He Gets Away Wi