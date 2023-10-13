Google Search Gets A Generative AI Boost: You Can Now Generate Images Just Like Bing

In an innovative move, Google is trialing generative AI functionalities for its search tool, aiming to allow users to generate images and write drafts straight from the search engine.

What Happened: Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google announced on Thursday that it is exploring new avenues to boost its search engine’s utility. The tech giant’s users could soon create an image or draft a write-up using generative AI.

The Search Generated Experience (SGE) is designed to let users generate a specific image based on their search query. For instance, if a user types “draw a picture of a capybara wearing a chef's hat and cooking breakfast,” the tool can generate up to four images.

This is similar to Microsoft Corp.’s MSFT Bing Chat, which now has the latest Dall-E 3 model from OpenAI.

The new feature also allows creating AI-powered images directly in Google Images. This functionality is activated when users seek inspiration, for example, “minimalist Halloween table settings” or “spooky dog house ideas.”

Furthermore, Google is rolling out “written drafts” in SGE, aimed at aiding users in their extended searches by offering writing ideas and inspiration.

The tech firm confirmed that it is incorporating safeguards into this experience to prevent the generation of images that infringe their prohibited use policy for generative AI. The image creation feature is presently available only in English in the U.S, for those who have opted into the SGE experiment and are 18 years or older.

Google is also developing a tool called “About this image” that intends to assist users in evaluating the context and credibility of images.

Why It Matters: The experiment highlights Google’s drive to push the boundaries of AI technology and improve user experience. These efforts align with the current trend of tech companies utilizing AI to enhance their products and services. With these features, Google aims to make search queries more interactive, personalized, and engaging, thus providing a unique, user-friendly experience. This could potentially increase user engagement and make Google’s search tool even more indispensable.

