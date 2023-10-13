From Funny Edits Of Pets To Cleaning Out The Room, Pixel 8 Pro's AI Magic Editor Is Quickly Emerging A Fan-Favorite

The AI-powered Magic Editor is one of the highlights of the Google Pixel 8 Pro. People who have gotten their hands on the latest Google flagship are already having a lot of fun with it.

What Happened: Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google touted the Pixel 8 Pro's AI-powered Magic Editor has users of the phone fascinated.

From adding an extra set of ears to their pets to cleaning up the house and more, Pixel 8 Pro users seem to be in love with the Magic Editor already.

For instance, Magic Editor kept adding an extra pair of ears to this Pixel 8 Pro's pet dog.

Not once, but twice. Magic Editor even managed to straighten the dog's left ear, suggesting that she might actually be trying to listen to something carefully.

One user also had fun trying to remove a man in the foreground – basically, Magic Editor can make photobombing a historical relic.

However, AI is not perfect, and it took the user several attempts to get it right.

If you are feeling lazy and haven't cleaned your room, you can let the Magic Editor do the work for you – at least in your photos.

Not feeling hungry but want to tell someone you ate the food they packed? Google's Magic Editor can eat.. err, fix it for you.

However, on a more serious and useful note, many users are also using Magic Editor to edit out irrelevant objects and clean up their photos. What if you couldn't capture the best frame? Google can do it for you in post-processing.

Why It Matters: Google has touted the generative AI capabilities of its flagship phone, the Pixel 8 Pro. While it's still early days, and not many people have bought or started using one, early reactions suggest that Google is off to a good start regarding the feature implementation.

One thing that is worth pointing out here is that Google is processing these Magic Editor images on the cloud instead of on-device. It's why edits sometimes take much longer than on-device editing features in the Google Photos app.

