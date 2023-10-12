Top 5 Most Voted Queries: Tesla Investors Seek Answers From Musk-Led Company Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA is now taking questions from shareholders for their third-quarter earnings Q&A. The numbers are expected after the market closes next Wednesday.

What Happened: The most upvoted questions posed by shareholders will be taken up by Tesla leadership on Oct. 18th to answer. Vice President of Investor Relations Martin Viecha might address the questions during the event, Tesla said.

Shareholders have till 4:30 p.m. EDT on the day of earnings to submit their questions.

As of the time of publishing of this article, 854 questions have been posed by shareholders. The top-voted questions pertain to Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck, its humanoid robot Optimus, the status of the announcements made on battery day and the availability of the Model 3 Highland in the U.S.

At the company's annual shareholder meeting earlier this year in May, CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the Cybertruck delivery event would be held this year, increasing anticipation.

Here are the most top-voted questions:

How many Cybertruck deliveries do you anticipate for 2024? When are Cybertrucks going to start going into full production? Will Optimus be working on Gigafactory lines next year? If so, how many would you guess will be deployed? Do you expect the 4680 ramp to support both Cybertruck and Model Y production next year? When do you expect Model 3 Highland to be available in U.S.?

Why It Matters: Tesla reported third-quarter deliveries missing consensus forecasts earlier this month. Tesla’s quarterly deliveries came in at 435,059 units with Model 3 and Y cars dominating delivery numbers.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

