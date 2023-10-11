Trump's Son-In-Law Jared Kushner Refutes Schumer's Claims Of Potential Imprisonment

In recent developments, Jared Kushner, the ex-adviser and son-in-law of former President Trump, has rebuffed claims made by Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) that Kushner was destined for jail due to his activities during the 2016 election.

What Happened: As reported by The Hill, Kushner disclosed this on the Lex Fridman Podcast. Kushner suggested Schumer had been circulating tales of his imminent incarceration amongst their mutual friends on the Upper East Side. He vehemently denied any wrongdoing and expressed great conviction in his innocence.

“My poor mom, I told her to stop, you know reading whatever, I said, ‘I promise you, we didn't do anything wrong, it's good,' said Kushner in the podcast.

"But you know, she'd call me say, well you know, ‘our friends were on the Upper East Side were talking with Chuck Schumer who says Jared's going to jail,'” according to the report.

See Also: Trump Niece Blames Her Uncle For Likely Passing On Israel’s National Security Secrets To Hamas: ‘Why Is He Still Allowed To Roam Free’

Kushner, who has been involved in several scandals including a meeting with Russian government representatives and being a part of a Senate investigation into the Trump campaign’s Russian ties, insisted none of the rumors were true. Despite the frustrations of legal procedures and the associated financial costs, Kushner remained steadfast in his assertion of innocence.

Why It Matters: Kushner’s controversies extend beyond these allegations. Previously, he reportedly wielded his position as a White House adviser to push for the removal of a Washington Post editor over their coverage of the Russian investigation.

Furthermore, earlier this year, Kushner was accused of being involved in a potentially massive ethics scandal involving $2 billion in funding from Saudi Arabia, prompting calls for an investigation.

Photo by Alexandros Michailidis on Shutterstock

Read Next: Trump’s Niece Calls Republican Lawmaker ‘Hamas’ Favorite Senator,’ Accuses Him Of Undermining Biden During Israel-Hamas Conflict