Ron DeSantis Says 'Hamas Needs To Be No More' As Biden Confirms 14 US Casualties And Hostages Taken

GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis called for the eradication of Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, following their recent attack on Israel.

What Happened: Republican hopeful DeSantis, during an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," said, “Hamas needs to be no more.”

He described the footage emerging post the Hamas invasion as “absolutely disgusting,” affirming Israel’s right to self-defense.

“You have to uproot the terrorist infrastructure, these networks, and Hamas needs to be no more,” DeSantis said. The Florida governor voiced his concern over the tendency to place blame on Israel in the aftermath of such incidents.

He emphasized, “There’s no moral equivalence between Hamas terror and an Israeli civilian.”

DeSantis called the invasion by Hamas a “clearly orchestrated attack” and suggested that political considerations may have prevented Israeli leaders from eliminating Hamas.

Why It Matters: Hamas, in control of Gaza for over 15 years, initiated its attack on Israel over the weekend — on the day following the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Yom Kippur War’s commencement. The group’s actions included rocket launches into Israel, invasions of towns, civilian deaths, and kidnappings.

Considered a terrorist organization by multiple nations, including the U.S. and the European Union, Hamas faced retaliation from Israel, which retook the invaded area and launched strikes into Gaza. This has led to hundreds of casualties on both sides.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden confirmed Tuesday that Americans are known to be among the hostages held by Hamas after its rampage. "It's abhorrent," he said.

"The brutality of Hamas' bloodthirstiness brings to mind the worst rampages of ISIS," Biden added.

According to the White House, the known number of Americans killed in Israel now stands at 14.

