'No Less Than Israel's 9/11': Political Experts React To Deadly Hamas Attack

An infiltration into Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas is being dubbed as “Israel’s 9/11” by political analysts. The attack, which extended into a second day, is being viewed as a game-changer in the Israeli-Palestine conflict. The attack took place during a significant Jewish holiday and a day after the 50th anniversary of the Arab-Israeli war.

According to a report by CNBC, Ian Bremmer, president of Eurasia Group called it as a “massive intelligence and defense failure for Israel.”

“This is no less than Israel's 9/11," he said.

Israel’s defense system, known as the “Iron Dome,” has been bypassed by some of Hamas’ rockets, resulting in strikes within Israel.

Dan Steinbock, founder of global consultancy firm Difference Group, remarked, “The Israeli-Hamas War is a logical result of 50 years of failed military policies.”

Political turmoil in Israel, following controversial judicial reforms, is believed to have distracted Israeli intelligence and the military. Bremmer suggests this distraction contributed to the defense’s failure.

The attack has likely derailed U.S.-brokered negotiations between Israel and Saudi Arabia to establish formal relations.

Bremmer states, “The Israeli-Saudi deal which was close to getting done is now over.”

Saudi Arabia has expressed its disapproval of the attacks, joining global calls for a de-escalation.

Zvi Eckstein, former deputy governor at the Bank of Israel, noted, “So far there is no sign that Iran and Hezbollah plan to join. As long as this is the case the global impact is limited.”

However, if Iran is found to have had a part in the Hamas attacks, Bremmer warns of a potential escalation of the conflict.

