The campaign manager for President Joe Biden‘s 2024 bid, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, stated unequivocally that he will return as the Democratic candidate for the next presidential election.

What Happened: Rodriguez, in an interview with CBS News, expressed confidence in Biden’s nomination amid calls from some Democrats for a primary challenge against him.

“I’d say 100%,” Chavez Rodriguez said when asked about the likelihood of Biden being the Democratic nominee.

She expressed her belief in a more united and stronger Democratic Party than ever before.

Why It Matters: A recent CBS News poll indicated a statistical tie between Biden and former President Donald Trump, with 49% support for the incumbent president and 50% for the former president among likely voters. However, Rodriguez refrained from making predictions about Biden’s potential opponent in the general election.

“We’re not gonna — kinda make any predictions about you know, what, who our opponent is going to be,” she said.

“At the end of the day though, we’re going to ensure that everyone understands no matter who our opponent is, they’re coming with the same extreme agenda that we’ve seen time and time again, whether it’s from folks like Trump or DeSantis, or whomever else may be.”

Meanwhile, she criticized Trump and the Republicans for policies she said would hurt American auto workers, while asserting that the Democrats would continue to reach out to voters who would help them win in November. “Republicans and folks like Donald Trump, they’ve been absolutely horrible for American auto workers,” Rodriguez said.

