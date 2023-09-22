Xi Jinping's Deputy Warns UN Not To Underestimate China's 'Strong Will And Power' For Taiwan's 'Peaceful Reunification'

Xi Jinping’s deputy Han Zheng warned the United Nations not to underestimate China’s resolve on the Taiwan issue.

What Happened: China’s Vice President, in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly, reiterated the Chinese Communist Party‘s (CCP) stance that Taiwan is an “inalienable part” of China.

“No one should ever underestimate the firm resolve, strong will and the power of the Chinese people to safeguard their sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.

“Realising China’s complete reunification is a shared aspiration of all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation.”

“We will continue to strive for peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and the utmost effort.”

Han stressed that the peaceful reunification of China is a common aspiration of the Chinese nation. He pledged to strive for peaceful reunification with sincerity and utmost effort.

Why It Matters: While most countries officially recognize Beijing rather than Taipei, the U.S. maintains a strong unofficial relationship with Taiwan. Some US officials have expressed concern about China’s increasing preparedness to forcibly take control of Taiwan, particularly if Taiwan seeks formal independence.

The Chinese President had earlier reiterated the "one country, two systems" proposal for Taiwan, emphasizing the need for the reunification of the motherland.

Last week, China also proposed a comprehensive plan to transform Fujian province into an exemplary area for integration with Taiwan to establish a "demonstration area for integrated development" across the Strait.

Meanwhile, on the Ukraine situation, Han called for a “cessation of hostilities and resumption of peace talks,” reiterating China’s support for peaceful resolution. He also met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the General Assembly to calm the ongoing tensions between U.S.-China.

