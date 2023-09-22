Rupert Murdoch Stepping Down Might Be A Boost For Joe Biden's Media Favorability, Says Expert

Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch has handed in his resignation, potentially benefiting U.S. President Joe Biden.

Michael J. Socolow, a Professor of Communication and Journalism at the University of Maine, expressed his views in an opinion piece in The Conversation, on the media mogul stepping down as the chairperson of Fox Corp. and News Corp. The right-wing media executive, influential since the 80s, will be succeeded by his son Lachlan Murdoch.

Rupert Murdoch’s departure is believed to be a positive development for Biden, who is said to hold a low opinion of the media baron.

Despite Biden’s earlier low approval ratings, the recent shifts in media have been seen as a historic run of good media luck for the Democratic president, reminiscent of the favorable media circumstances experienced by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Socolow mentioned other instances that have worked out in favor of Biden. This includes a drop in user count after Elon Musk acquired X, formerly known as Twitter, which was becoming a hotbed for right-wing conversations, Fox News firing popular host Tucker Carlson and an overall reduction of cable TV news audience.

However, it remains unclear how Murdoch’s exit will impact Fox News, considering Lachlan Murdoch’s established conservative stance as a top executive at Fox Corp.

While Joe Biden’s media luck streak continues, his son Hunter Biden faces felony gun possession charges with a plea expected on Sep. 26, 2023.

Image From Wikimedia Commons By Hudson Institute