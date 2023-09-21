Ron DeSantis Triggering 'Crazy' People, Says Fauci: 'That's The Reason I Have To Have Security'

Anthony Fauci, former White House pandemic head, accuses presidential candidate, Gov. Ron DeSantis, of inciting aggression with his derogatory remarks, which he says have led to threats on his life.

What Happened: Anthony Fauci said, in an interview with MSNBC, that disparaging comments by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) have led to threats on his life, necessitating a security detail, reported The Hill.

"Somebody that doesn't know anything about me, who's crazy, says, ‘Wow, I'm going to go get that person' or that person should be killed or that person should be prosecuted. That's the reason I have to have security," said Fauci.

Fauci, often criticized by DeSantis and other Republicans for his pandemic policies, including mask mandates and the COVID-19 vaccine, expressed his concern over the increase in negative sentiments from the far-right.

During the interview, a video was shown where DeSantis, at a rally, made a statement about Fauci saying, “Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac.” Fauci stated that such comments incite actual acts of violence, leading him to hire security.

Although Fauci doesn’t believe DeSantis intends to harm him personally, he says DeSantis’ comments could provoke those with malicious intentions. Despite DeSantis’ repeated criticism of the Trump and Biden administrations’ COVID-19 responses, Fauci remains a key issue in DeSantis’ presidential campaign. There has been no response from the DeSantis campaign regarding these allegations.

Why It Matters: DeSantis has been vocal in his opposition to mask mandates and has promised a “reckoning” for those enforcing them, particularly on children, if he becomes president.

His stand on COVID-19 has been a point of contention, with earlier criticism from former president Donald Trump over his handling of the pandemic in Florida. This led to a public spat between the two politicians.

In addition, DeSantis has been dismissive of COVID-19 vaccine boosters, despite more than half of Americans expressing a desire for them following FDA approval. His approach contrasts starkly with Fauci’s endorsement of mask mandates and vaccinations, which has been a significant factor in the tension between the two.

