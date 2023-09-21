Elon Musk Mocks Lawyers Who Sued Tesla Board For $735M: 'Fate Loves Irony, But Hates Hypocrisy'

by Benzinga Neuro, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 21, 2023 3:20 AM | 1 min read

Elon Musk took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to criticize the legal team that had previously sued Tesla’s board for alleged overpayment. Musk’s comment was a reaction to the news that these lawyers now demand a staggering $10,000 per hour pay.

What Happened: Musk reposted Whole Mars Catalog’s post commenting on the situation and added his own wry remark, “Fate loves irony, but hates hypocrisy.”

Why It Matters: This comes in the wake of the lawsuit in which Tesla’s directors, including Musk, agreed to return more than $735 million in stock awards to the company. The board was accused of improperly awarding themselves hefty compensation packages. This settlement was seen as a significant advancement towards addressing investor concerns over corporate governance practices at Tesla.

Photo Courtesy: Frederic Legrand – COMEO On Shutterstock.com

