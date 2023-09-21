Elon Musk Mocks Lawyers Who Sued Tesla Board For $735M: 'Fate Loves Irony, But Hates Hypocrisy'

Elon Musk took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to criticize the legal team that had previously sued Tesla’s board for alleged overpayment. Musk’s comment was a reaction to the news that these lawyers now demand a staggering $10,000 per hour pay.

What Happened: Musk reposted Whole Mars Catalog’s post commenting on the situation and added his own wry remark, “Fate loves irony, but hates hypocrisy.”

See Also: Countdown Begins: Tesla To Allow FSD Transferability For 10 More Days

Why It Matters: This comes in the wake of the lawsuit in which Tesla’s directors, including Musk, agreed to return more than $735 million in stock awards to the company. The board was accused of improperly awarding themselves hefty compensation packages. This settlement was seen as a significant advancement towards addressing investor concerns over corporate governance practices at Tesla.

Read Next: Looking for a way to boost your returns? Benzinga's Real Estate Offering Screener has the latest private market investments with offerings available for both accredited and non-accredited investors.

Photo Courtesy: Frederic Legrand – COMEO On Shutterstock.com