Tesla Model Y Challenger Nissan Ariya EV Prototype Might Be A Glimpse Into The Future Of Electric Nismo

A prototype of the Nissan NSANY Ariya EV, showcasing a sporty design reminiscent of Nismo, has been spotted at the Nurburgring., Electrek reported.

The prototype features several design aspects characteristic of Nismo, Nissan’s performance division.

The Ariya, launched in 2020, is Nissan’s first dedicated EV since the LEAF. The current model delivers 389 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque.

The speculated Nissan Ariya Nismo EV could offer significantly enhanced performance, potentially aligning with competitors such as the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N and Tesla Model Y Performance.

See Also: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Showcases Cybertruck As Innovative Departure In Auto Design

Nismo has had some experience with electric racing vehicles. In 2011, they launched the LEAF Nismo RC, which claimed to be the world’s first fully electric racing car.

A new Ariya Nismo could offer even more performance as EV and battery tech have advanced dramatically since the LEAF Nismo RC’s launch.

The Ariya prototype features Nismo-like aspects such as red trim elements and a lip spoiler. These updates likely aim at aerodynamic improvement.

While Nissan hasn't officially announced an Ariya Nismo EV, the recent testing hints at a likely future announcement.

Currently, the 2023 Nissan Ariya is priced from $43,190 offering a range of up to 216 miles.

Read Next: Discover the compelling reasons behind the staggering $110.5 million price tag of this painting and explore the world of high-value art investments. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to understand the art market dynamics.

Photo by michelmond on Shutterstock