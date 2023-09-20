British Etiquette Expert Reveals Most Frequent Dining Faux Pas Committed By Americans: Are You Guilty?

Etiquette professional Jayne Withers shed light on the most frequent dining faux pas committed by Americans in a chat with Business Insider.

Withers, a UK native who now hosts etiquette classes in Florida, pointed out that starting to eat before everyone at the table has been served as a widespread mistake. Other common blunders include leaving soiled cutlery on the table instead of the plate, chewing off a chunk of meat directly from the fork, and resting elbows on the table.

Eating etiquette also extends to the pace of consumption and conversational manners. Withers observed that many individuals fail to follow the dining pace of the group, often eating too quickly. She also noted the prevalence of talking with a full mouth and eating with an open mouth, both of which are considered poor table manners.

The etiquette expert also highlighted the importance of basic courtesy, like saying please and thank you. She lamented the growing trend of accepting invitations to catered events and then failing to attend or send regrets, a behavior she finds particularly irksome.

Withers’ observations serve as a timely reminder of the importance of mindful dining, a key component of social etiquette that often goes overlooked.

Photo Courtesy Andrey Bayda On Shutterstock

