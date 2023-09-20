Mitch McConnell Criticizes GOP Over Looming Government Shutdown Risk: 'They've Always Been A Loser For Republicans Politically'

As the Sept. 30 deadline to keep the government functioning draws near, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has alerted the Republican party about the political hazards linked to government shutdowns.

What Happened: McConnell, voicing his concerns at a press conference on Tuesday, stressed his disapproval of government shutdowns, drawing attention to their history as political pitfalls for the Republicans, failing to yield considerable policy shifts, NBC News reported.

"I've seen a few of them over the years. They never have produced a policy change and they've always been a loser for Republicans politically," he said.

With less than two weeks left to act, the risk of a shutdown looming at month’s end is increasing. McConnell voiced his support for "what the Speaker is trying to accomplish because he's trying to avoid a government shutdown.”

"So we're pulling for the Speaker and hoping we can move forward," he added.

What I do think is critically important to the American people is for the government not to shut down. … But I can't predict exactly how this ends. We'll see what the House does and act accordingly.”

Why It Matters: This comes amid efforts by House Republicans, spearheaded by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, to pass a short-term funding bill. McCarthy proposed a temporary funding solution in mid-August to prevent a government shutdown. However, the proposed continuing resolution faced significant challenges due to the divided Congress and a tight schedule.

McCarthy has also urged fellow Republicans to cease resistance to the proposed spending plans. The House Speaker stressed that a government shutdown benefits no one.

