A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

MasterCraft Boat Hldgs MCFT - P/E: 4.2 Kingsway Financial Servs KFS - P/E: 3.22 Harley-Davidson HOG - P/E: 6.17 Legacy Housing LEGH - P/E: 7.84 Century Communities CCS - P/E: 7.28

Most recently, MasterCraft Boat Hldgs reported earnings per share at $1.37, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $1.36. This quarter, Kingsway Financial Servs experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.05 in Q1 and is now $-0.06. Harley-Davidson's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.22, whereas in Q1, they were at 2.04. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.96%, which has decreased by 0.04% from 2.0% in the previous quarter.

Legacy Housing has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.6, which has decreased by 7.69% compared to Q1, which was 0.65. Most recently, Century Communities reported earnings per share at $1.6, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $1.04. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.22%, which has decreased by 0.15% from last quarter's yield of 1.37%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.