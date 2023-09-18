Debris From Missing F-35 Fighter Jet Found After Pilot Ejects During 'Mishap'

A debris field from a missing F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jet has been located, following a mishap that led to the pilot’s ejection, NBC News reported,

The incident took place Sunday afternoon. The debris was found on Monday evening, northeast of Joint Base Charleston, North Charleston.

The base, in collaboration with the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, had been working to locate the F-35 since the mishap. The pilot ejected safely from the F-35B Lightning II jet and was admitted to a local medical center in stable condition.

The F-35 belongs to a training squadron of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.

“The mishap is currently under investigation,” stated Capt. Joe Leitner, the spokesperson for the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.

According to Jeremy Huggins, a spokesman at Joint Base Charleston, the jet was in autopilot mode when the pilot ejected. It was believed that the jet could have remained airborne for some time.

Search efforts were coordinated with the Marines, Navy, the FAA, Civil Air Patrol and local law enforcement across South Carolina. The search involved both ground and air assets.

Questions regarding the circumstances that led to the pilot’s ejection and whether the jet had crashed remain unclear.

