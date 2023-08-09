Beer Billionaire Jim Koch Reveals Former Babysitter Guides His Biweekly Random Stock Selection

‘Beer Billionaire’ co-founder of Boston Beer Company SAM, Jim Koch, employs a unique investment strategy managed by an ex-babysitter, Business Insider reports.

Jim Koch, the 74-year-old co-founder of Boston Beer Company, recently divulged to Forbes his unconventional investment method: he randomly chooses a stock to buy every fortnight.

“I don’t believe that I have any chance in hell of outsmarting the professional investors.”

His primary goal in stock investment isn’t wealth accumulation but wealth protection and risk diversification.

Describing personal portfolio management as “boring” and “annoying,” Koch delegates this task to his wife’s assistant, originally hired as their babysitter 20 years prior. This assistant liquidates any declining stocks bi-weekly and then randomly selects a new one from major indices. Koch claims this “zero-engagement” approach has outperformed many active portfolios.

Starting his investment journey at 12, Koch bought two Procter & Gamble shares for about $140. Today, post multiple stock splits, they’re valued at $20,000.

Image by Gsign76 on Shutterstock

