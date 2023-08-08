Elon Musk Explains Reason Behind Lower Ad Revenue Payout To Influencer Accused Of Sharing 'Child Exploitation Pictures'

Elon Musk has provided insights into the lower ad revenue payout for an influencer accused of sharing "child exploitation pictures" on X, formerly Twitter.

What Happened: In July this year, conspiracy theorist and QAnon follower Dom Lucre's suspension and subsequent reinstatement on X sent ripples through the online community.

Now, on Tuesday, Lucre expressed dissatisfaction over the ad revenue sharing payout he received compared to other accounts with considerably fewer impressions and followers.

He said his posts garner 472 million impressions every 28 days and had recently trended as the top topic on the platform, but despite these metrics, an account with just 80,000 followers had received higher compensation.

See Also: Elon Musk's X Platform, Formerly Twitter, Now Allows Verified Users To Download Videos: Here's How

The influencer hinted at the potential undervaluation of his contributions and questioned why he had been treated as less significant.

In response to Lucre's concerns, Musk said that revenue sharing is tied to advertisers' interest in advertising alongside an influencer's content. He said that X cannot compel advertisers to engage with specific content.

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1688955195726913536

For the unversed, Lucre, whose content had garnered substantial attention and engagement, found his account suspended due to allegations of sharing "child exploitation pictures."

Musk, who acquired the social media giant for $44 billion in October last year, said that the platform's Content Safety Engineering identified and flagged the post, leading to Lucre's suspension, but later decided to reinstate the account.

Why It's Important: Through ad revenue sharing, paid users can earn money by having ads displayed in replies to their posts on X. Earlier this week, the Musk-owned platform started rolling out the second phase of payouts for creator ad revenue sharing.

Photo Courtesy Frederic Legrand - COMEO On Shutterstock.com

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: As Elon Musk's X Begins Rolling Out Ad Revenue Sharing — Dogecoin-Co-Creator Says, 'Money Makes Me Happy'