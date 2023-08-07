As Elon Musk's X Begins Rolling Out Ad Revenue Sharing — Dogecoin-Co-Creator Says, 'Money Makes Me Happy'

Elon Musk’s Twitter, now rebranded as “X,” has started rolling out payouts for creator ad revenue sharing — and the internet cannot keep calm.

What Happened: Musk’s X previously said that it would make payments during the week of July 31. However, the tech billionaire later tweeted that given the higher-than-anticipated internet in ad revenue share, the company would need “a few more days” to process the payment.

Now, X has started rolling out the payments, and creators, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus, popularly known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, have taken to the microblogging site to share their happiness.

See Also: Elon Musk’s X Platform, Formerly Twitter, Now Allows Verified Users To Download Videos: Here’s How

The latest payouts also started a memefest on the platform:

Why It’s Important: For the unversed, users interested in ad revenue sharing must have X Premium, formerly known as Twitter Blue subscription. If this requirement isn’t met, the company will retain the users’ portion of the revenue.

In addition to this requirement, users must receive at least 15 million total impressions on their posts in three months, have at least 500 followers and be over 18 years old.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk And X Are Snatching Up Old Usernames. First, It Was @X. Now, More Are Slowly Being Taken Over.