A 27-Year-Old TikTok Influencer-Investor Reveals Strategy: $2M Retirement Portfolio In 8 Years, Including Funds With Over 500% Return

Austin Hankwitz, a 27-year-old investor and Tiktok influencer targets a $2 million retirement portfolio, heavily favoring index funds, Business Insider reports.

Hankwitz, a financial analyst from Nashville, has a TikTok follower base of over 700,000. He is on a mission to amass $2 million for retirement in eight years.

Starting his investment journey in January, he’s already accumulated $120,174 across a brokerage and retirement account.

Hankwitz’s strategy is a mix of individual stocks and index funds. He believes index funds, like the S&P 500, offer a “set-and-forget” approach, providing exposure to top US companies.

“I think index-fund investing is the best way the everyday retail investor can begin building wealth for the future,” he stated.

Among his top picks are the Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF VOO, Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF VGT, and Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF VUG.