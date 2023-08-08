Russian Informant Detained For Plot To Assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

A Russian informant planning to assassinate Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has been detained by Ukrainian security.

What Happened: Ukraine’s Security Service, the SBU, detained a Russian informant who was allegedly planning an airstrike on President Zelenskyy during his visit to the Mykolaiv region last month, as reported by Politico.

The informant was apprehended while gathering intelligence about the President’s route and timing for a significant Russian airstrike. Following this revelation, the SBU escalated security measures to counteract the informant’s “subversive activities”. The informant, previously employed as a saleswoman in a military store in Ochakov, remains unnamed.

Why It Matters: This development comes amidst Russia’s continued rejection of peace agreements, prolonging the war in Ukraine, as stated by Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov. Despite Ukraine’s 10-point peace plan proposal, Russian President, Vladimir Putin maintains Russia’s claim over parts of Ukraine.

The situation is further complicated by Russia’s ability to scramble the GPS coordinates of missiles provided by Ukraine’s Western allies, making them ineffective, as detailed in a report by Bryan Clark of the Hudson Institute.

Moreover, there are speculations that Putin is counting on a win by Donald Trump in the 2024 U.S. presidential elections, which may result in decreased US funding for Ukraine. This assumption, however, coupled with the challenges Russia faces in sustaining the war effort, raises significant concerns among national security officials and diplomats.

Photo by Dmytro Larin and Sasa Dzambic Photography on Shutterstock

