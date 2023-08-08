Elon Musk's Biographer Gives Rare Glimpse Inside Tesla CEO's $50K Home

Biographer Walter Isaacson gave a peek inside Elon Musk’s modest $50,000 residence in Boca Chica, Texas, Business Insider reports.

Isaacson, who spent nearly three years shadowing the billionaire, took to X (previously known as Twitter) to post a snapshot of Musk’s home. The image displays Musk’s kitchen and a section of his living room, located close to SpaceX’s launch site in Boca Chica. Notable items in the photo include a katana sword on Musk’s coffee table, a rocket-shaped object, several games, and a “Plaid Mode” jacket from Tesla Inc.

Isaacson mentioned he will delve into the reasons behind Musk’s decision to sell his grand homes in his upcoming book, set to release on Sep 12. Musk has previously expressed his intent to liquidate his assets to fund his ambitious project of establishing a colony on Mars.

Last year, Musk revealed he was “selling almost all physical possessions” and subsequently listed five of his homes for sale. In 2021, he sold his last property for $30 million and began renting his current $50,000 residence in Texas from SpaceX.

Image Via Shutterstock

