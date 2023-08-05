Protesters gathered at Mike Pence’s town hall in New Hampshire, questioning his role in the Jan. 6 events, NBC News reports.

Upon his arrival at the American Legion Hall in Londonderry, New Hampshire, the ex-vice president was met with approximately 10 demonstrators who were supporters of Trump. These protesters were holding flags and signs.

"There's the sellout! There's the traitor!" they yelled as the former vice-president exited his vehicle.

"Why'd you sell out the people?"

Pence’s actions on Jan. 6 have been under scrutiny following the recent indictment of former President Donald Trump. Pence reportedly kept “contemporaneous notes” about meetings and conversations with Trump leading up to the Capitol riot.

During the town hall, Pence was asked why he didn’t reject certain states’ electors or send them back to their state legislatures, as Trump and lawyer John Eastman had suggested. Pence reiterated that he did not have the authority to overturn the election.

He also directed attendees to review “Article Two, Section One, Clause Three” of the Constitution, which outlines the Vice President’s role in the electoral process.

