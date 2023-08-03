After Former Google CEO, Sam Altman Voices Concerns Over AI's Role In Shaping Future Elections

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman has voiced apprehension about the potential implications of artificial intelligence manipulation on future elections. Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google and co-founder of Schmidt Futures, has shared similar sentiments.

What Happened: On Thursday, Altman, who leads the company behind ChatGPT, took to Twitter, now rebranded as “X,” and discussed the powerful effects of personalized 1:1 persuasion and high-quality AI-generated media.

He also acknowledged the need for greater awareness and announced upcoming events to discuss potential solutions.

In this comment section, Netizens responded with diverse opinions.

While some envisioned AI as an unbiased debate moderator, ensuring real-time fact-checking, others appreciated Altman’s focus on addressing AI-driven manipulation. On the contrary, some believed human influence in elections would remain more significant due to the power of human emotions.

Why It’s Important: Last month, Schmidt also raised similar concerns regarding the potential for widespread misinformation in the upcoming 2024 election due to the increased accessibility of advanced AI tools.

He stressed that social media platforms lack sufficient safeguards to protect users from deceptive AI-generated content, leaving the elections vulnerable to manipulation.

In June, it was reported that AI’s rapid advancements have been felicitating the creation of sophisticated fake videos and images, posing a serious threat to political campaigns as the 2024 elections approach.



