Prosecutors Raise Conflict Of Interest Concerns With Trump Butler's Attorney In Mar-A-Lago Case

Special Counsel Jack Smith requested a hearing to discuss potential conflicts of interest involving Stanley Woodward, the lawyer representing Donald Trump‘s butler, Walt Nauta, in the classified documents case.

What Happened: According to The Washington Post, Woodward has represented multiple clients interviewed about Trump’s alleged efforts to retain classified documents against government orders. Two of these clients could potentially be called ‘government witnesses’ in the trial. This could lead to a conflict of interest as Woodward may need to cross-examine his other clients in Nauta’s defense.

Trump, Nauta, and property manager Carlos De Oliveira are accused of improperly retaining 32 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida residence, and attempting to thwart government attempts to retrieve them. All three men are also accused of trying to delete security footage that the government wanted as evidence in the case.

Smith has asked Judge Aileen M. Cannon to hold a hearing to inform Nauta and two other witnesses of their legal rights and the potential conflicts their attorney poses. If a conflict comes up, Nauta will be asked if he still wants Woodward as his lawyer and if he is okay with giving up his right to a lawyer without conflicts.

Why It Matters: This development adds another layer to the ongoing legal saga surrounding Trump and his associates. Trump and Nauta are facing charges related to the alleged retention of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. This case is part of a broader investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents, which has been a source of controversy and legal scrutiny.

Image created with artificial intelligence on MidJourney and Zolnierek on Shutterstock