Elon Musk Says Tesla Close To Completing 'FSD AI Puzzle'

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk announced Tesla is nearing completion of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) AI technology, Electrek reports.

Musk took to X, earlier known as Twitter, to reveal that the firm is working on the vehicle control of the FSD AI technology, which he described as the “final piece of the Tesla FSD AI puzzle.”

“Vehicle control is the final piece of the Tesla FSD AI puzzle. That will drop >300k lines of C++ control code by ~2 orders of magnitude. It is training as I write this. Our progress is currently training compute constrained, not engineer constrained,” he tweeted.

Musk did not provide specific timelines for the final rollout. The advancement in FSD AI is expected to greatly enhance the capabilities of Tesla vehicles, pushing the envelope of the autonomous vehicle sector.

Read Next: Charlie Munger Calls Tesla a ‘Minor Miracle’ Despite Telling Elon Musk It Would Fail In Its Early Days And Declining To Invest

Image via Shutterstock