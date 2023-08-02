How McDonald's Apple Pie, McFlurrrys, And More Fit Into Mark Zuckerberg's 4K-Calorie Diet?

Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s quest for peak physical performance includes a heavy diet that embraces unexpected indulgences like McDonald’s apple pies, McFlurrys, and more.

What Happened: Zuckerberg has taken his commitment to a new level by incorporating mixed martial arts or MMA and jiu-jitsu sessions three to four times a week, along with strength and conditioning work and mobility training.

Such a demanding workout regimen requires ample energy, leading him to adopt a high-calorie diet.

In a recent Threads post, Zuckerberg revealed that his new fitness regime demands a staggering 4,000 calories daily to sustain his rigorous workout routine.

He also shared his McDonald’s order which included 20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, Apple Pie, and some side cheeseburgers for later.

Why It’s Important: While this might raise eyebrows among health-conscious individuals, high-calorie diets are not uncommon among elite athletes.

Renowned Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps once famously mentioned consuming 10,000 calories daily to fuel his demanding training schedule.

While Zuckerberg may not be an Olympic swimmer, his transformation from a tech guru to a physically fit individual has been remarkable.

In fact, he has also drawn the attention of Elon Musk, who proposed to have a “cage match” with him. The idea of these two tech titans facing off in the MMA ring or a similar sporting event captured the public’s imagination.

Although, Zuckerberg reportedly said that such a fight may not happen.

