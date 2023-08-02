Tesla Investor Ross Gerber Pledges Half Of Mega Millions Jackpot To Charity: 'If I Win...'

Ross Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki and Tesla investor, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to pledge to donate half of his potential lottery winnings to charity as the Mega Millions jackpot soared to an estimated $1.1 billion.

What Happened: Gerber took to Twitter to announce his intentions should he win the massive lottery prize.

“Got my mega billion. If I win I will give half to charity,” he tweeted.

Why It Matters: Gerber’s announcement comes amidst the growing excitement around the Mega Millions jackpot, which has reached one of the largest amounts in the lottery’s history with $1 billion.

The jackpot has grown significantly since the last winning ticket was drawn in April, with no winners in the subsequent 29 draws.

Image via Shutterstock