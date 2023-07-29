Mega Millions Jackpot Rises To More Than $1 Billion, One Of The Largest Lottery Prizes In US History

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an astounding sum of over $1 billion, as no winning ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Friday night.

The numbers drawn on Friday night were 5, 10, 28, 52, 63, and the Mega Ball was 18, the lottery said in a statement.

Since the last jackpot was won on April 18, there have been 29 consecutive draws without a winner. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday night is $1.05 billion, making it the fourth-largest prize in Mega Millions' history.

The Mega Millions jackpot winner can receive the money either in installments, with one immediate payment and 29 annual payments, or as a lump sum of $527.9 million.

The Mega Millions draw offers nine ways to win a prize, ranging from $2 to the jackpot amount.

In the recent drawing on July 28, the lottery said there were $1 million and $5 million winners in Pennsylvania, as well as $1 million winners in Arizona, California and New York.

The highest Mega Millions jackpot ever recorded was a staggering $1.537 billion, claimed by a lucky winner in South Carolina in 2018. Following closely behind is a $1.348 billion ticket that was sold in Maine in January and a $1.337 billion prize that was won last July.

The fourth-largest prize in Mega Millions history is a $1.05 billion jackpot that was won thanks to a ticket sold in Michigan in 2021.

In recent news, a Powerball ticket purchased at a convenience store in Los Angeles successfully matched all the numbers, securing its owner a massive $1.08 billion prize, the third-largest Powerball jackpot.

