Trump Family Returns? Ivanka And Jared Kushner 'Spotted Frequently' As Former President's Campaign Gains Momentum: Report

Despite previously distancing themselves, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have been increasingly seen at events related to former President Donald Trump, as he gains momentum in the polls for the 2024 presidential race, Business Insider reports.

Trump-Kushner Appearances: The couple’s recent appearances, including in the screening of the anti-child-trafficking movie “Sound of Freedom” at the Trump Bedminster golf club, contrast sharply with Ivanka’s previous statements about her political involvement.

“They’ve been spotted more frequently this summer,” a campaign strategist revealed. “They’ve made it clear they’re supportive. They pop into meetings to say hi.”

Return to the Political Arena: Despite Ivanka’s assertion last November that she was “done” with the Capitol drama and would never return to being her father’s adviser, the Trump-Kushner family seems to be positioning itself for a reunion.

“Now that the president is 40 points ahead, of course Jared is pretending he’s involved,” a former Trump administration official told Vanity Fair.

