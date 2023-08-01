Paul Krugman's Wife Thinks Donald Trump Prosecutor Jack Smith 'Resembles' Civil War General: 'Did His Bit To Save The Union'

Renowned economist Paul Krugman shared his insights on Twitter regarding the criminal investigations led by special counsel Jack Smith against former American president Donald Trump.

What Happened: Krugman took to Twitter, now X, to show Smith’s resemblance with American Civil War general William Sherman. He was known for leading a military campaign called “March to the Sea” between November and December 1864.

“My wife thinks Jack Smith resembles someone else who did his bit to save the Union,” said Krugman in the tweet with the pictures of Smith and Sherman side by side.

Why It Matters:

Smith, a Harvard Law School graduate, is known for multiple high-profile cases, such as convicting former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver on corruption charges and convicting former Republican congressman Rick Renzi of corruption.

Smith also oversaw war crimes investigations at The Hague in the Netherlands where as a junior investigator for the International Criminal Court.

Smith has indicted Trump on 40 felony counts over alleged mishandling of classified documents.

