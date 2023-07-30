WATCH: 172 Tesla Vehicles Form Epic Cybertruck Outline In Synchronized Light Show

Over 170 Tesla TSLA vehicle owners came together at the 2023 Tesla takeover to celebrate the upcoming Cybertruck.

What Happened: At the opening of the 2023 Tesla takeover on Friday, 172 Tesla vehicles held a coordinated light show to form the outline of the Cybertruck, including the wheels. The show was synchronized to ‘The Final countdown.’

Tesla Club Austria, who put together the light show with Tesla investor Daren Yoong, said, “It's the final countdown for Cybertruck!”

“The crowds reaction brought a tear to my eye, after all that work…” said Twitter user Tesla Light Shows who wrote and coordinated the show.

About The Event: The Tesla takeover is an event for EV enthusiasts and Tesla owners. The two-day event was open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time and was held at the Fields of Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo, California. Elon Musk’s mother and model Maye Musk also attended the event on Sunday as a keynote speaker.

Different vehicles were showcased at the festival including Aptera and EVs from Lucid, Rivian and Porsche. A few rare, original Tesla Roadsters were also on display.

Why It Matters: During Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in May, Musk said that a delivery event for the vehicle will be held later this year. He added that it would be the vehicle he drives on a day-to-day basis and that he expects to sell 250,000-500,000 Cybertrucks every year once production is fully ramped up.

The first Cybertruck rolled off the production line at Giga Texas earlier this month.

Photo Courtesy: Mike Mareen on Shutterstock

