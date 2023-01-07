Mega Millions Jackpot Grows To Third-Largest Jackpot In Game's History After No Winner

Another mega-million drawing has resulted in no big winner. On Friday night, the Mega Millions jackpot jumped to more than $1 billion after the drawing ended without a winner of the jackpot.

Friday night's drawing came up with numbers 3, 20, 46, 59, 63, and the gold Mega Ball 13. This marks the fourth time in a little over four years that the top prize has exceeded $1 billion, Mega Millions said in a statement.

The jackpot for the next drawing will be on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and is estimated at $1.1 billion. It would be the third-largest jackpot in the game's history if won at that amount.

"Mega Millions has just reached the $1 billion mark again. So it's especially nice to see the jackpot grow throughout the holidays and into the new year," Pat McDonald, the Lead Director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in the statement.

"We are thankful for the support of our customers and retailers, which allows each of our 47 member lotteries to generate funds for good causes within their jurisdiction. As the jackpot grows, we encourage our players to keep within their entertainment budget and enjoy this jackpot run right along with us," he added.

The only Mega Millions jackpots higher than Tuesday's $1.1 billion are the record $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018 and the $1.337 billion won in Illinois last year.

According to the report, there were more than 4 million winning tickets for other prizes in Friday's drawing, ranging from $2 to $1 million.

Five tickets won the $1 million prize by matching all five white balls, with winners in New York, Florida, Maryland, and New Jersey.

According to Mega Millions, more than 27 million winning tickets have been sold in the 24 drawings since the jackpot was last won on Oct. 14, 2022.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won by a player in Tennessee on April 15, 2022. The four Mega Millions jackpots won in 2022 were:

• Jan. 28: California, $426 million

• March 8: New York, $128 million

• April 12: Minnesota, $110 million

• April 15: Tennessee, $15 million

