$2 Billion Powerball Winner Sued By Man Who Alleges Ticket Was Stolen From Him

The winner of last year's historic $2 billion Powerball jackpot is being sued by a man who claims that the ticket was stolen from him before the winning numbers were drawn.

Edwin Castro was named the winner of California's record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot and opted to accept a lump sum payment of $997.6 million.

But, according to a report by The U.S. Sun, a man named Jose Rivera filed a civil complaint in Alhambra Superior Court claiming the jackpot was stolen from him.

The lawsuit was filed against Castro, the California State Lottery Commission, the state of California and a man named "Reggie," who has since been identified as Urachi F. Romero and whom Rivera accused of taking his ticket.

According to the complaint, Rivera purchased the lottery ticket for the Powerball on Nov. 7 at Joe's Service Center, a day before the draw. Rivera alleges that Romero stole the ticket that same day.

The complaint says that Romero refused Rivera's demands that he return the ticket, a report by the New York Post noted. It further alleges that Romero claimed that he had lost the ticket but offered to split the winnings should he find it.

"In an effort to hopefully reach a prompt resolution of this matter involving the rightful owner of the $2.04 Billion Powerball winning ticket, our client, Jose Rivera, again requests the 'Lottery' make available for our review all video depicting the purchase of the winning ticket," a letter submitted to the California Lottery by Rivera's legal team read.

Rivera's lawyer told the New York Post that Romero took the ticket "from a table."

In the complaint, Rivera said he reported the alleged theft to the California Lottery and law enforcement soon after the numbers were drawn. After Castro was announced as the winner, Rivera said he presented a claim form to the California Lottery and a declaration that his ticket had been stolen.

According to the New York Post, Castro was served with the lawsuit at his $25 million mansion, which he purchased in March after collecting his winnings.

Photo: Shutterstock